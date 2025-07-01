County GOP chairman re-elected

Sussex County Republicans chose a new slate of leaders for the county Republican Committee on Tuesday, June 24.

Joseph Labarbera of Stillwater was re-elected to a second term as chairman, defeating challenger Earl Schick, a former county commissioner from Newton, by a tally of 63-27.

State Committeeman Billy Marotta of Hardyston defeated incumbent vice chairwoman Barbara Holstein of Montague, 72-18.

Rachel Rodriguez, a councilwoman from Hopatcong, ran unopposed for secretary and Tony Alfano, a member of the Hardyston school board, ran unopposed for treasurer.

Each was elected to a two-year term.