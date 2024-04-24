County hosts veterans appreciation luncheon today

Sussex County veterans are invited to attend an appreciation luncheon Wednesday, April 24.

The event is hosted by the county Department of Health and Human Services, Division of Senior Services; Catholic Charities Veteran Services; and the Veterans Committee.

It will be from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Farmstead Golf & Country Club, 88 Lawrence Road, Lafayette.

The luncheon will include presentations from various veteran organizations, information tables and giveaways.

Various service providers will offer information and assistance regarding programs available to veterans and their families.

Pre-registration is required by Monday, April 15.

For information and to RSVP for the luncheon, contact the Sussex County Division of Senior Services at 973-579-0555, ext.1277 or seniorservices@sussex.nj.us