County offers flu vaccines Wednesday in Wantage

The Sussex County Office of Public Health Nursing will offer the regular flu vaccine and the high-dose flu vaccine, which is recommended for people age 65 and older, at clinics this fall.

The cost of the flu vaccine is $25 per dose; the high-dose one costs $65 per dose. Only cash or checks are accepted.

Flu vaccines are free for people with Medicare Part B and any Blue Cross Blue Shield plan. Participants must bring their Medicare Part B and/or Blue Cross Blue Shield insurance card.

The Office of Public Health Nursing also offers flu vaccinations for residents who are homebound.

Clinics will be held during October. Call the Office of Public Health Nursing to schedule an appointment at 973-579-0570 ext. 1275.