Couple honored at state agriculture convention

The state Board of Agriculture presented three Distinguished Service to Agriculture citations to four people during the 110th New Jersey State Agricultural Convention last week.

Those honored at the convention banquet Wednesday, Feb. 5 were farmers Richard and Rosina Byma of Wantage, former state Department of Agriculture Secretary Douglas Fisher and John Rigolizzo Jr. of Gloucester County (posthumously).

“The dedication and service that each of these individuals have given to New Jersey agriculture make their recognition well deserved,” said Department of Agriculture Secretary Edward Wengryn. “Their common thread of using their roles and resources to educate and advance our industry provide a solid foundation for the future of agriculture here in the Garden State.”

Richard and Rosina Byma have been dairy farmers for more than 50 years. They farm more than 600 acres of land they rent and own.

The couple has made it their mission to educate the public about dairy farming as they have given tours of their farm and facilities.

“Sussex County has a rich agriculture heritage thanks to families like the Bymas, who have farmed the county soil and tended to its livestock for generations,” said state Sen. Parker Space, R-24.

“The Space family has known the Bymas for many decades, and it is especially fitting that they be recognized so prominently by the state for their impact in the community. As legislators, we will continue to facilitate any efforts, both legislatively and administratively, to help these families and support the agriculture industry so we can keep farmers on the farm and enjoy all they have to offer.”

The Bymas have hosted a venison dinner each March, an on-farm greenhouse that sells plants throughout the summer and Rosina’s interior painting business in the winter.

“You cannot walk five feet at the Sussex County Farm & Horse Show without seeing the impact of the Byma family,” said state Assemblyman Michael Inganamort, who attended the convention and presented the Bymas with a citation of commendation on behalf of 24th Legislative District.

“The Byma family’s commitment to agriculture and educating the next generation is among the reasons Sussex County is the pride of New Jersey agriculture.”

The Bymas and their four children have been active in 4-H and at the New Jersey State Fair/Sussex County Farm & Horse Show for decades. Rosina directed the Open Dairy Show for many years.

Richard has served as director of the milking parlor at the fair for decades. The milking parlor is a popular educational and interactive exhibit at the fair.

He has also been a member of the Fair Foundation for many years, raising money for improvements to the fairgrounds.

The Bymas were instrumental in the construction of the agriculture areas at the fair, including all of the barns and the milking parlor.

“I am so pleased to see the Bymas honored for their lifetime of dedication to agriculture,” said state Assemblywoman Dawn Fantasia, a member of the Assembly Commerce, Economic Development and Agriculture Committee.

“Dairy farming, a hallmark of New Jersey’s agricultural industry, plays a vital role in supporting our local economy and ensuring food security. Families like theirs inspire us to champion strong agricultural policies in the legislature.”

The Bymas’ son, Henry, was New Jersey’s Outstanding Young Farmer Award winner in 2015.

In 2007, Henry along with his parents; his wife, Christine; and his grandson, Richard, formed the company By-Acres Holsteins, making it a fourth-generation dairy farm.

Photo, Pictured Left to Right: Assemblyman Michael Inganamort (R-24); Richard and Rosina Byma; Edward Wengryn, New Jersey Secretary of Agriculture; and Bob Blew, President of the State Board of Agriculture.