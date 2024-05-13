Deal saves 2 Sussex Tech shops

The Sussex County Board of County Commissioners has reached a deal to allocate $100,000 to the Sussex County Technical School, which will allow two shops and the Drama Club to continue.

The Sussex Tech Board of Education previously proposed closing the architecture, graphic communications and theater arts shops because of a hole in its budget.

At the commissioners board meeting May 8, its director, Jill Space, said the $100,000 meant for education would be transferred from the Sussex County Community College (SCCC) budget to the Sussex Tech budget with the agreement of college officials.

That will allow the architecture and graphic communications shops to remain open. Juniors now in the theater arts shop will be able to continue in the program next year.

”Should additional funding become available, the technical school has pledged to explore future reinstatement of the (theater arts) program,” Space said.

The Sussex Tech school board will hold a special meeting at 4 p.m. Monday, May 13 in the school auditorium.

Meeting time

Space said the commissioners also recommended to Sussex Tech Superintendent Gus Modla that the school board consider moving the time of its regular meetings from 4 p.m. to the evening to accommodate working parents who want to attend.

SCCC and Sussex Tech administrators met recently “and they are going to be having a better working relationship together moving forward,” she said.

Between the county, SCCC and Sussex Tech, “I see a much better relationship, which is beneficial to the children, the college students, and the county residents and taxpayers,” she added.

Chris Carney, the commissioner board’s deputy director, said county officials plan to hold budget meetings earlier in the year with SCCC and Sussex Tech officials.

“That way, things like this don’t happen again. We’re well aware early enough that we can kind of get a grasp on things and put money aside and try to help out as much as we can obviously without burdening the taxpayers,” he said.

Space also proposed quarterly meetings of the commissioner board liaisons and officials of SCCC and Sussex Tech. “I think it’s better that we have an open relationship. It’s better for everyone.”