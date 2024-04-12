‘Deathtrap’ opens tonight in Sparta

North Star Theater Company (NSTC) will present “Deathtrap,” a comedy-thriller by Ira Levin, on April 12-21 in Sparta.

The play will be performed at Shaffer Hall at St. Mary’s Episcopal Church, 85 Conestoga Trail.

Shows are at 7:30 p.m. April 12, 13, 19 and 20 and at 2 p.m. April 14 and 21.

Tickets are $30 for adults and $25 for students, senior citizens and military. They may be purchased online at northstar.booktix.com

With plot twists, chilling effects and outrageous humor, “Deathtrap” is the longest-running comedy-thriller in Broadway history.

The cast includes Hilary Beirne of Andover as Myra Bruhl, Michael Foster of Hamburg as Sidney Bruhl, Michael Majewski of Franklin as Clifford, Melissa Fitch of Vernon as Helga, Stephen Burke of Secaucus as Porter and Lillian Ryan Farrell of Sparta as Myra/Helga understudy.

“Deathtrap” is directed by Christa Piper of Hamburg. Other members of the production crew include technical director Dennis MacFarlane of Sparta; producer Jodi Halteman of Andover; and stage managers Barbara Moonsammy of Montague and Maya McQueen of Sparta. Lillian Ryan Farrell of Sparta is on costumes; Walter Stanek on set; Bruce Piper, Phil Cocilovo and Dennis MacFarlane on lights; Susan Knauss of Sparta on sound; Maya McQueen on sound effects; Christa Piper on props; and Julie Jordan Scott on publicity. Stage combat/fighting are under the direction of Stephen Davis and Erik Gaden.

For information, go to northstartheater.org

Funding has been made available in part by the New Jersey State Council on the Arts/Department of State, a Partner Agency of the National Endowment for the Arts, through the State/County Partnership Block Grant Program, as administered by the Sussex County Arts & Heritage Council.