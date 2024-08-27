Distillery recreates a ShakeDown

A Grateful Dead tribute is planned Saturday in Branchville, and Asleep at the Wheel will be at the Newton Theatre on Sunday.

Friday, Aug. 30

Jeiris Cook will deliver soulful selections starting at 6 p.m. at the Lafayette House, 75 Route 15.

At the same time, Gerry Arias will bring his tunes to McQ’s Pub at Lake Lenape, 165 Andover Sparta Road, Newton.

Function For Fiction will kick off its performance at 6:30 p.m. at Krogh’s Restaurant & Brew Pub, 23 White Deer Plaza, Sparta, This band, led by brothers Brendan and Trev Campbell, have been writing and performing music together for more than 20 years. Their unique sound blends blues, folk and alternative rock, drawing inspiration from artists such as Elliot Smith and Tom Waits.

Rachel Z & Ozymosys will headline a concert, rescheduled because of rain, at 7 p.m. at Dykstra Park, 25 Mohawk Ave. It is the last of the Sparta Arts Summer Concert Series.

Also at 7 p.m., the Hitsmen will play their North Jersey rock ‘n’ roll at Brick & Brew, 27 Route 23, Franklin.

O’Reilly’s Pub & Grill, 271 Spring St., Newton, invites you to unleash your inner rock star at a fun-filled karaoke night at 9 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 31

Start your Saturday with live music at the Sparta Farmers Market, 89 S. Sparta Ave., where Mingo Lodge will perform at 10 a.m.

The Milk Street ShakeDown at Milk Street Distillery, 1 Milk St., Branchville, is inspired by the classic ShakeDowns outside every Grateful Dead show. Starting at 1 p.m., local artists will showcase their handmade goods, including tie-dye clothing, jewelry, stained glass and more. Brian St. John will entertain from 2 to 5 p.m. with his Dead-inspired music. Diamond Eye Jack will perform from 7 to 10 p.m.

At 6 p.m., Parachute Adams, a group of friends who share a passion for music and fly fishing, will take the stage at Lafayette House.

John Cain will be playing at McQ’s Pub at 7 p.m.

Chuck Fantasia will perform at O’Reilly’s Pub & Grill at 9 p.m.

Sunday, Sept. 1

Kick off your afternoon with acoustic rock by Tom Carpenter at 2:30 p.m. at Angry Erik’s Brewing, 2 Camre Drive, Newton.

Catch the legendary Asleep at the Wheel at the Newton Theatre, 234 Spring St., at 8 p.m. Led by Ray Benson for more than 50 years, this Western swing band has won 10 Grammys and collaborated with such icons as Willie Nelson, George Strait and Lyle Lovett. Tickets start at $39 and may be purchased online at skypac.org

Monday, Sept. 2

Celebrate Labor Day with live music by the Cirotti Trio from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Walpack Inn, 7 National Park Service Road, Route 615.

Tuesday, Sept. 3

Brian St. John is back on the patio at O’Reilly’s, playing crowd favorites, starting at 6 p.m.

Wednesday, Sept. 4

Sean Henry’s weekly set at McQ’s Pub starts at 5 p.m.

At 6:30 p.m., head over to the Homestead Rest, 294 N. Church Road, Sparta, where Ray Sikora will host another lively karaoke night.

Shane Casey takes the stage at O’Reilly’s at 7 p.m.

Thursday, Sept. 5

Kick off the evening with happy hour at 4 p.m. featuring Chris Donnelly at McQ’s Pub.

At 6 p.m., head to the Homestead Rest for the weekly open mic night. Sign-ups start at 5:30 p.m.

Missyping and the Cat in the Hat premiere at the Glenwood, 2 Vernon Crossing Road, Vernon, starting at 7 p.m.

If you’re up for more musical fun, head to O’Reilly’s for music bingo at 8 p.m.

