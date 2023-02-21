Donation benefits Family Promise

Band of Brothers and two veterans groups have donated a total of $6,000 to Family Promise, which is assisting 29 homeless veterans in Sussex County.

The nonprofit organization is dedicated to helping homeless people with rent and utility bills as well as job skills and placement.

”There is a growing need for services,” said Hazel Yaptangco, a grant writer with Family Promise.

A dinner hosted by Band of Brothers, a motorcycle club, last fall at American Legion Post 86 in Andover Township raised $4,000.

The post and Sons of the American Legion contributed $1,000 each.

The groups presented a check to Yaptangco on Monday evening, Feb. 17.

Members of the Band of Brothers said they plan to hold another dinner on Oct. 21 at the post. The beneficiary has not been chosen.

In the past, the club held rides to raise funds to help individuals.

Band of Brothers has about 50 members in New Jersey and about 100 nationwide.