Egg-citing Easter events

New York

Saturday, April 1

Annual Easter Egg Hunt: The Town of Chester PBA and special guest Officer E. Bunny invite you to participate in the egg hunt, followed by “magic and munchies” time at SLPAC. The event starts promptly at 10 a.m. rain or shine. Location: Chester Commons, 81 Laroe Road, Chester.

Easter Bunny Brunch: Join us for brunch with the Easter Bunny, and bring your camera to take pictures. The event is from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Location: Empire Diner, 797 State Route 17M, Monroe.

Easter Egg Hunt: The event is open to the public, and children ages 2-12 are welcome to attend. It will be held in four 30-minute sessions for all ages. Attendees are requested to bring their own basket. Face painting and crafts will follow. The event runs from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Location: Hudson’s Ice Cream, 250 Route 32, Central Valley.

2023 Egg Hunt on the Island: More than 5,000 eggs will be hidden in three separate locations based on age group. Attendees may stroll through the tulip fields, play yard games, jump on inflatables and take photos with the Easter Bunny. Food will be available for purchase. Admission is $5 a person; children age 2 and younger are free. The event starts at 11:30 a.m. with a rain date the next day. Location: Social Island, 939 Pulaski Highway, Goshen.

2nd Annual Easter on the Farm: Free admission event to meet the horses and take photos with the Easter Bunny. Arts and crafts, games, food and fun will also be available. The event runs from noon to 3 p.m. Location: Futia Farms, 1644 Albany Post Road, Wallkill.

Sunday, April 2

Ukrainian Easter Egg Workshop: Learn to make Ukrainian Easter eggs, also known as “Pysanky,” while raising money for Ukraine during this difficult time. All supplies will be provided, and the event is recommended for those age 7 and older. The event is from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., and tickets cost $40. Location: Goshen Green Farm, 3317 Route 207, Goshen.

Friday, April 7

Natural Easter Egg Dyeing Party: Attendees may dye eggs with natural colors, visit chickens and play Easter games on the farm. The event is from 10:30 a.m. to noon. Tickets may be purchased on Eventbrite. Location: All For One, One for All Farm, 221 Craigville Road, Goshen.

Saturday, April 8

Happy Easter Party: Hudson Valley Playtime invites you to an open play, egg coloring and a visit from the Easter Bunny. The event is from 10 a.m. to 11:45 a.m. Admission is $25 for one child or $45 for two children. Please register at www.hudsonvalleyplaytime.com. Location: Hudson Valley Playtime, 32 W. Main St, Washingtonville.

Rest Haven’s Easter Egg Hunt: Pinecrest Bungalow Colony is hosting Rest Haven’s Easter Egg Hunt, featuring free admission, egg hunting, face painting and a visit with the Easter Bunny. The event is from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Location: Pinecrest Bungalow Colony, 23 Pinecrest Lane, Monroe.

Village of Warwick Easter Egg Hunt: Come see the Easter Bunny at Veterans Memorial Park and participate in egg hunting for each age group. Prizes are available for finding the golden egg. Admission is free, but please bring a nonperishable food item to support the Warwick Food Pantry. The event starts at 10 a.m. sharp. Location: Veterans Memorial Park, 24 Memorial Park Drive, Warwick.

PBA Easter Egg Hunt: The annual PBA Easter Egg hunt will be held at Winstanley Park. There will be two separate egg hunt areas based on age; for ages 0-5 and for age 5 and older. The event starts at 10 a.m. Location: Winstanley Park, 123 Windermere Ave., Greenwood Lake.

Easter Event: Enjoy photos with the Easter Bunny, face painting, Easter treats and more. The event is from noon to 3 p.m. Location: The Shoppes at Lake Street, 13 Lake St, Monroe.

New Jersey

Saturday, April 1

Easter Egg Trail: Hop along our Easter Egg Trail and enjoy a photo-op with the Easter Bunny. There is a separate section for children age 3 and younger, with four time slots available for children ages 0-12. Registration is required. The event is free for Vernon residents and $5 for nonresidents. The first slot is at 9 a.m. The location is Maple Grange Park, 36 Maple Grange Road, Vernon Township.

Wantage Township Easter Egg Hunt: Gather at the pavilion to greet the Easter Bunny and search for Easter eggs. Please bring your own basket. The event starts at 10 a.m. Location: Woodbourne Park, 145 Sherman Ridge Road, Wantage.

Sparta Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary Easter Egg Hunt: There are different hunts for age groups (0-12) with golden egg basket prizes, music and fun. The event requires a $15 per car donation, and space is limited. The arrival time is 12:30 p.m., and the hunt begins promptly at 1 p.m. The location is Sparta Fire Department, 141 Woodport Road, Sparta.

Easter Egg Hunt: Shepherd of the Hills Lutheran Church invites all Easter egg hunters (walking to 10 years old) and their families for an afternoon of fun. Please bring your camera, your basket and a nonperishable food donation. The event is from 2 to 4 p.m. Rain or shine. Location: Shepherd of the Hills Lutheran Church, 246 Woodport Road, Sparta.

Sunday, April 2

Sussex Fire Department Auxiliary Breakfast with Easter Bunny: The event is a buffet breakfast with the Easter Bunny. Tickets for adults are $10, and children’s tickets cost $5 (those age 3 and younger are free). All tickets must be purchased at the door. All proceeds benefit the Sussex Fire Department and EMS. The event is from 8 to 11 a.m. The location is Sussex Fire House, 25 Loomis Ave, Sussex.

Hardyston Township’s Egg Hunt: There is an egg hunt and Easter bonnet contest. The event is free for Hardyston residents, and $5 for nonresidents. The ages are 2-10, and you must bring your own basket. The event is at 11 a.m. The location is Wheatsworth Field, 261 Wheatsworth Road, Hamburg.

Easter Egg Hunt with the Easter Bunny will be held after the 11 a.m. Mass (about noon). All are welcome. The location is Our Lady Queen of Peace Church, 1911 Union Valley Road, Hewitt.

Tuesday, April 4

Easter Bunny ‘Art in the Park’: Bring children to construct an Easter Bunny made out of paper plates, pipe cleaners, pom-poms, googly-eyes, markers and paper. Supplies are provided. The event is designed for those age 5 and younger and starts at 10:30 a.m. The location is Vernon Senior Center, 21 Church St., Vernon Township.

Saturday, April 8

Easter Egg Hunt: Bring your own basket and enjoy the event, followed by photos with the Easter Bunny and crafts in the cafeteria. The event is for children age 10 and younger. It starts promptly at 10 a.m. The location is Newton High School turf football field, 44 Ryerson Ave, Newton.

Second Annual Easter Egg Hunt: Join the Ringwood Democratic Organization for their second annual Easter Egg Hunt in the parking lot of the Community Presbyterian Church. The event is free. Please park on the far end of the parking lot by the street. The event starts promptly at 10:15 a.m. The location is Community Presbyterian Church, 145 Carletondale Road, Ringwood.

Sunday, April 9

Community Easter Egg Hunt: Join the Easter family celebration and participate in the Community Easter Egg Hunt, followed by a light breakfast, crafts, live music, games and a photo booth. The event starts promptly at 9 a.m. and ends at 10:30 a.m. Advance registration is required. Location: The Plant Church, West Milford campus, 1693 Union Valley Road, West Milford.

Pennsylvania

Saturday, April 1

Dingman Township Park Easter Egg Hunt: Meet the Easter Bunny and hunt for more than 7,000 eggs in this free community event. Pre-registration is required. The event has been rescheduled from the original date because of weather. The event starts at 10 a.m. Location: Dingman Township Park, 679 Log Tavern Road, Milford.

Matamoras Airport Park Easter Family Fun: Hop over to Airport Park for a day of family fun, starting with an Easter egg hunt. Please bring a basket and camera! The event is from noon to 4 p.m. Location: Airport Park, 701 Avenue Q, Matamoras.

Saturday, April 8

Milford Easter Family Fun Event: Join in for a day full of family fun starting at Apple Valley Village for an Easter egg hunt, lunch, and a meet & greet with the Easter Bunny, followed by a showing of “Peter Rabbit 2” at Milford Theater. The event starts promptly at 10:30 a.m. Registration is $15. Locations: Apple Valley Family Restaurant, 104 Route 6, Milford, and the Milford Theater, 114 E Catharine St, Milford.