Electric car show today in Newton

The Skylands Sierra Club will sponsor its semiannual electric car show Saturday, April 29 next to the classic car show at the Sussex County Mall on Route 206 in Newton.

The free outdoor event is from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., rain or shine, in the parking lot near the Old Navy store.

With instant torque and acceleration, electric vehicles (EVs) are becoming more popular, and prices are dropping. New Jersey offers cash incentives of up to $4,000 for the purchase or lease of EVs.

More than 70 models, including SUVs, work vans and pickup trucks, are available in the United States.

The show will offer information about driving and owning an EV.

Drive Electric Earth Day is presented by the nonprofit groups Sierra Club, Plug-in America, Electric Vehicle Association and EVHybridNoire.

For information, go online to https://driveelectricearthday.org/event?eventid=3643