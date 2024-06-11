Event for small businesses today

The Sussex County Chamber of Commerce in partnership with the New Jersey Business Action Center (NJBAC) will hold a “Resources for Growth” networking event for small businesses Tuesday, June 11.

Scheduled from 9 a.m. to noon at the Red Tail Lodge at Mountain Creek Resort in Vernon, the free event is aimed at bringing state agencies and other business organizations to the small-business community.

Its objective is to help business owners and entrepreneurs discover financing and incentive programs, technical assistance, and services available to facilitate business growth and success.

With about 26 state agencies and community partners participating, attendees will have the opportunity for one-on-one conversations with representatives of the NJBAC, New Jersey Economic Development Authority, New Jersey Small Business Development Cente, Department of the Treasury and Department of Labor and Workforce Development.

The event is open to start-ups and existing businesses.

Registration is free but required. Register in advance online at sussexcountychamber.org/news_detail_T8_R423.php

”This event supports the small-business community in Sussex County,” said Tammie Horsfield, president of the Sussex County Chamber of Commerce. “I am thrilled to partner with the NJBAC to bring this information to our area businesses.”

For information about the event, call the chamber at 973-579-1811 or go online to sussexcountychamber.org