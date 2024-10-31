‘Evil Dead the Musical’ onstage

Drama Geek Studios presents “Evil Dead the Musical” this weekend at the historic Crescent Theatre, 74 Main St., Sussex.

Shows are at 8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 1 and Saturday, Nov. 2 and at 3 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 3.

The show combines elements of the cult classic films “The Evil Dead” and “Evil Dead 2” into a crazy, funny and bloody theatrical experience.

Five college students go to an abandoned cabin in the woods and accidentally unleash an evil force that turns them all into demons. It’s up to Ash, a housewares employee turned demon-killing hero, and his trusty chainsaw to save the day.

Tickets are $22 for adults, $17 for students 17 and younger, and $15 for senior citizens age 65 and older.

Buy them online at dramageekstudios.ticketleap.com/drama-geek-studios-presents-evil-dead-the-musical/ or at the door.