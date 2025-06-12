Fairview Lake YMCA Camps turn 110

Fairview Lake YMCA Camps, a branch of the nonprofit Metropolitan YMCA of the Oranges, will mark its 110th anniversary this weekend.

The Y will offer hot air balloon rides, sunset boat rides and classic camp activities June 13-15 at 1035 Fairview Lake Road, Newton.

Families may reserve cabins for the weekend, bring a tent or purchase a day pass.

Fairview Lake will honor alumni who have contributed to the Y’s legacy.

For information, go online to fairviewlakeymca.org/family-camps/110th-anniversary-celebration-details/

“It’s an incredible honor to welcome generations of campers, families and friends back to Fairview Lake YMCA Camps as we celebrate 110 years of unforgettable memories, meaningful connections and lifelong impact,” said Marc Koch, district executive director of Fairview Lake YMCA Camps and the Sussex County Y.

”This weekend is more than a milestone - it’s a homecoming. Whether you first came here in 1955 or just last summer, you’re part of the Fairview family, and we can’t wait to celebrate with you.”

Started with 15 campers

Founded in 1915, the camp started with just 15 campers. Last year, the camp welcomed more than 23,000 people in programs including summer camps, environmental education field trips, conference and retreat groups, family camps, and community events.

The summer camp has expanded significantly and now offers traditional sleepaway camps, Adventure Trips for Challenge, Specialty Camps and Ranch Camp.

Built on the Fairview Lake campus in 1973, Blue Mountain Day Camp officially became part of Fairview Lake in 2018.

Family Camp was introduced in 1952, and environmental education programming commenced in 1959. Fairview Lake now is the largest environmental education program in the state.

In response to the global pandemic in 2020, Fairview Lake introduced programs, including School Year Day Camp and Emergency Food Distribution.

The camp also launched Lake in the Woods Camps at Blair Academy in 2022 with a five-day sleepaway camp and a popular day camp program.

B.E.A.R. Camp began in 2023 to support middle and high school students with dyslexia, combining academic assistance with camp activities.

Learn, grow, connect

Richard Gorab, president and chief executive of the Metropolitan YMCA of the Oranges, said, “For generations, Fairview Lake YMCA Camps has been a place where young people and families come together to learn, grow and connect - all surrounded by the beauty and adventure of the great outdoors. We’re proud to carry that tradition forward for the generations to come.”

Since it was established in 1927, the camp’s financial assistance program has helped hundreds of children attend camp who might otherwise not be able to afford it each summer.

Fairview Lake also hosts school trips, wellness retreats and corporate conferences throughout the year.

The growth of programming has required construction of additional buildings and event spaces.

Upcoming and future enhancements include renovating and expanding the dining hall, a new high ropes course and updated climbing wall, new cabins, and a multipurpose pavilion.