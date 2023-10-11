Falling for these views

1. High Point State Park and New Jersey Veterans’ Monument: Located at the summit of Kittatinny Ridge, this park boasts the highest elevation in New Jersey. With panoramic views of three states, it’s a prime spot for experiencing the beauty of fall foliage. Don’t forget to climb the monument for an even more breathtaking view.

2. Wild Turkey Nature Trail, Hamburg: Inside Crystal Springs Resort, you’ll find the Wild Turkey Nature Trail, a three-mile path that meanders through scenic natural surroundings. The trail is suitable for walkers of all capabilities, making it an accessible option for enjoying the fall colors.

3. Hopatcong State Park, Hopatcong: For a peaceful and calming autumn walk, visit Hopatcong State Park. You may stroll alongside the largest lake in New Jersey and see the changing colors of the leaves as they reflect in the water.

4. Pochuck Boardwalk on the Appalachian Trail, Vernon: Explore the Pochuck Boardwalk on the Appalachian Trail for an easy hike through the marshlands. The boardwalk provides beautiful views of the fall foliage on both sides, offering a unique perspective of the season’s beauty.

5. Allamuchy Mountain State Park, Stanhope: Allamuchy Mountain State Park offers an array of outdoor experiences with its 14 miles of marked trails and more than 9,000 acres of diverse terrain, including lakes, ponds, mountains, marshland and forest. It’s a perfect destination for hiking and immersing yourself in the autumn landscape.

6. Stokes State Forest, Sandyston: Stokes State Forest boasts an extensive network of trails, covering a total of 63 miles. From the panoramic views at Sunrise Mountain to the scenic beauty of Stepping Stones Falls, this forest offers some of the best opportunities to admire the fall foliage in New Jersey.