Family Health Expo is today

Interactive activities for parents and children will be available at a free Family Health Expo hosted by Project Self-Sufficiency from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, April 27.

Representatives of local health organizations will be on hand to discuss resources for the health and well-being of children and families. Presentations will be offered about adverse childhood experiences, child abuse prevention, the stages of appropriate childhood development, breast health and positive parenting techniques.

Blood pressure checks will be administered by the Sussex County Office of Public Health Nursing.

Pizza will be provided for all attendees.

One family will be randomly selected to receive a $100 gift card toward the purchase of groceries.

In addition to Project Self-Sufficiency, up-to-date health and wellness information will be available from Atlantic Health System/Newton Medical Center; Caring Partners of Morris and Sussex; Center for Family Services; DAWN Center for Independent Living; Elizabethtown Gas; Ginnie’s House Children’s Advocacy Center; Kinship Navigator Program (CarePlus New Jersey); New Jersey Cancer Education & Early Detection; Newton Volunteer First Aid & Rescue Squad; NORWESCAP Child and Family Resource Services; Safe Kids Northern NJ, Safe Communities (Morristown Medical Center); SCARC and SCARC Guardianship Services; Special Child Health Services; state Department of Children and Families, Division of Child Protection & Permanency, Office of Resource Families; Sussex County Division of Community and Youth Services; Sussex County Office of Public Health Nursing, Division of Health; Sussex County Division of Social Services; Sussex County Library; Sussex County YMCA; Zufall Health; and others.

For information about the Family Health Expo or any other programs and services offered at Project Self-Sufficiency, go online to www.projectselfsufficiency.org