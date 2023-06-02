Family Promise fundraiser tonight in Newton

Family Promise of Sussex County will host its “Bid to Build a Better Future” auction fundraiser from 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. Friday, June 2 at the Newton Country Club, 25 Club Road.

Special items, including Seton Hall basketball tickets, a seven-night vacation and salon packages, will be available during the online auction from noon Wednesday, May 31 to 5:30 p.m. Friday.

Tickets cost $95 for one or $175 for two. Tickets are limited; they may be ordered online at https://familypromisesussex.charityproud.org/Donate/?cid=15576

For information, go online to https://familypromisesussex.org/