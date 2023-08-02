Farmer Education Field Day on Monday at SCCC

The community is invited to participate in the first Farmer Education Field Day at the Sussex County Community College (SCCC).

The free event from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday, Aug. 7 at SCCC’s Student Farm, 290 Route 206, Newton. The rain date is Tuesday, Aug. 8.

During the morning, there will be soil sampling by Fred Schoenagel, a soil scientist with the U.S. Agriculture Department’s Natural Resources Conservation Service and North Jersey Resource Conservation & Development.

Erin Shroll, agricultural business and horticultural science supervisor at SCCC, will discuss regenerative cover cropping practices and the benefits of increasing plant diversity.

After lunch, there will be a presentation on pollinators and their habitats by Kass Urban-Mead of the Xerces Society and demonstrations of BCS tractor and soil microBIOMETER by Devin Cornia, executive director of the Northeast Organic Farming Association of New Jersey.

After 3 p.m., visitors may tour the farm and talk with local farmers.

Co-sponsors of the event include the Agriculture Department, Foodshed Alliance, North Jersey Research Conservation and Development, Xerces Society, Northwest Organic Farmers Association and Sustainable Agriculture Enterprise.

For information, contact Shroll at eshroll@sussex.edu or 973-300-2340.