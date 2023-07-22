Firing range open to gun owners

The firing range at the Public Safety Training Academy (PSTA), 114 Morris Turnpike, Newton, is now open for gun owners and law enforcement.

After an upgrade to the facility in 2020, the range offers better air quality and the use of a wider range of firearms.

“At the Public Safety Training Academy, we believe in promoting responsible firearm ownership and providing a safe environment for gun owners of all levels,” said John Dixon, PSTA director. “The firing range is a testament to our commitment to delivering exceptional experiences. We invite the community to visit our range on the weekends.”

The range is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

The cost is $45 per hour per person. A check or money order made out to Sussex County Community College (SCCC) is required; no cash or credit cards are accepted.

All PSTA Range Safety Officers (RSO) are National Rifle Association Qualified.

Reservations accepted by contacting PTSA range master Lou Takacs at ltakacs@sussex.edu

Walk-ins are welcome.

Participants must bring the following items:

• Firearms ID card.

• A personal firearm and ammunition.

• A valid driver’s license.

• Hearing and eye protection and targets.

The PTSA also is the classroom for the fire science technology programs offered at SCCC. Students interested in becoming a firefighter may contact sussex.edu/admissions to get started.

In addition, PSTA runs various types of professional training, including rescue task force operator, fire attack, firefighter survival and evaluation, and other emergency service and county training.

For inquires about using the space for emergency training, classes or other related questions, send email to jdixon@sussex.edu