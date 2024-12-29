First Day Hikes planned

The public is invited to kick off 2025 and connect with nature by joining a free, guided First Day Hike on Wednesday, Jan. 1.

The State Park Service is offering about 30 hikes at skill levels from beginner to advanced.

“Hikers of all abilities have a variety of opportunities to enjoy our state parks and forests year-round, whether trekking through rugged, wooded areas, enjoying urban green spaces or exploring coastal marshlands,” Environmental Protection Commissioner Shawn LaTourette said. “From High Point to Cape May, this is a great time of year to see New Jersey’s diverse environment while spending time outdoors with family and friends.”

Nearly 2,000 hikers participated in First Day Hikes on Jan. 1, 2024, collectively traveling 5,000 miles.

“Kickstart the new year immersed in the outdoors and history by joining a knowledgeable guide on a hike in one of New Jersey’s state parks, forests or historic sites and experience the amazing spaces that the Garden State has to offer,” said John Cecil, assistant commissioner for State Parks, Forests & Historic Sites.

“First Day Hikes provide the opportunity to reconnect, rejuvenate and set a positive tone for the year ahead.”

All events are free, but some require preregistration and are weather-dependent.

Among the hikes offered:

• High Point First Day Challenge Hike: 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. in High Point State Park.

The first half of this six-mile strenuous hike is on the rugged Appalachian Trail. The return will be on the easier Iris Trail.

Wear appropriate clothing and footwear, depending on conditions snowshoes or foot traction may be appropriate. Bring snacks, water, bagged lunch, binoculars and camera.

The hike will be guided the New Jersey Search and Rescue member John Rovetto and other fellow volunteer outdoor responders.

Children age 12 and older with an adult are welcome. Dogs on leashes are welcome.

Registration is required. Please contact Rovetto at 973-903-3496.

The hike is canceled if there is steady rain, heavy snow or icy conditions.

Meet at Appalachian Trail parking lot, Route 23, Montague, just south of High Point State Park Office, 1480 Route 23.

• First Day “Walk on the Wild Side”: 10 to 11:30 a.m. in Kittatinny Valley State Park.

Three-mile brisk walk to soak in winter scenery with friends. Moderate difficulty with natural and concrete surfaces and a moderate incline.

Complimentary hot chocolate served afterward. Please bring some holiday cookies/sweet treats to share.

Children with responsible adult are welcome. Service dogs only.

Registration is required. Call 973-786-6445 for information.

Meet at 199 Goodale Road, Newton.

• First Day Hike: 1 to 3:30 p.m. in Ringwood State Park.

Self-guided one-mile family friendly hike in the woodlands at the New Jersey State Botanical Garden. Moderate difficulty on natural and compact surface.

Weather permitting, climb to the Mt. Defiance overlook and return or choose alternate hike without a climb.

Wear sturdy shoes and weather-appropriate clothes, small children may need to be carried.

Go to the Carriage House Visitor Center, 5 Morris Road, Ringwood, between 1 and 2 p.m. to pick up a map and hike directions. Allow about 90 minutes for a good hike.

All ages are welcome. Dogs on a leash are welcome.

Registration not required.

Snow or excessive cold cancels.

For a list of the hikes, go online to nj.gov/dep/parksandforests/firstdayhikes