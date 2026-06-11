Flag Day 2026: How to display, care for and retire your flag properly

June 14 is Flag Day—a holiday commemorating the United States flag and its patriotic symbolism. If you want to celebrate, you can do as the American Legion recommends, and pause for the pledge on Sunday, June 14 at 6 p.m. This is used as a moment to honor the flag with a recitation of the Pledge of Allegiance to any American Flag.

Here’s a rundown on proper etiquette and care of the flag:

Displaying the flag

Flags should always be hung flat, never touching the ground, and with the stars positioned at the top of the flagpole.

If the flag is flown past sunset, proper illumination, such as a spotlight or flagpole light, is required to ensure the flag’s colors remain visible. If there is no way to illuminate the flag after sunset, it must be taken down and stored until sunrise.

When hanging multiple flags, the American flag should be positioned at the highest point or at the center and front of the display.

Folding and storage

To fold the flag, hold it horizontally and fold it lengthwise twice. From there, fold the flag into 13 triangular folds, starting from the stripes and moving toward the union.

Each triangular fold has symbolic meaning. The final shape represents the hat worn by soldiers during the Revolutionary War.

Store the folded flag in a cool, dry, dark place. Keep the flag in an appropriate container, such as a flag case or display box, and ensure that the container is placed on a shelf and does not touch the ground.