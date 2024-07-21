Food drive planned next weekend

Bridge Marina, 89 Brady Road, Lake Hopatcong will hold its Christmas in July Food Drive on Saturday, July 27 and Sunday, July 28.

Guests are invited to bring a nonperishable food donation to support Sparta Community Food Pantry’s efforts to help local families and individuals in need.

Those who donate will receive a thank-you gift from Bridge Marina.

Valerie Macchio, board president of the Sparta Community Food Pantry, said, “We want to thank Bridge Marina for having this Stuff the Boat food drive. Food drives are such an important part of our ability to distribute items to our clients, a simple thank you never seems enough.”

The pantry feeds 3,800 to 4,000 people in Sussex County each month.

“We could not purchase this amount of food and offer the clients a good variety of items. Food drives allow the community to help their neighbors, friends and family, and believe me, it never goes unnoticed by us or our clients,” she said.

“Having a good variety of foods, condiments and snacks really does help clients feel like someone cares. We at the Sparta Community Food Pantry feed anyone in need and believe that having good, healthier food is not a privilege, and food drives do give us the ability to offer equitable food and food choices, and for that we thank Bridge Marina.”

This is the second food drive that Bridge Marina has hosted during the summer.

Becca Fernandez of Bridge Marina said, “As a small business with deep local roots, we feel it’s important to support our community in a variety of ways. The Sparta Food Community Food Pantry is a welcoming, incredible organization that helps thousands of local people in need each year. Through this effort, we’re hoping to help keep the pantry’s shelves stocked during the summer months.”