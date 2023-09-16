Football roundup: Lenape Valley leads division

Lenape Valley took the lead in the American Blue division of the SFC with its 3-1 record this week.

The Patriots defeated Hackettstown, 22-20, on Saturday, Sept. 15, and the Tigers fell to the bottom of the division with a 1-3 record.

Senior Sam Burke and junior Matt Guenther each scored for Hackettstown in the first quarter, then junior Tanner Gaboda made a touchdown and senior Mason McClean kicked a field goal for Lenape Valley in the second quarter.

After junior Ethan Campbell made the Tigers’ third touchdown in the third quarter, the Patriots’ Hunter Del Valle, a senior, scored twice, in the third and fourth quarters.

Gaboda rushed for 146 yards and Del Valle for 90. McClean kicked one point after a touchdown; his other two kicks were blocked.

Senior Keith Wagner completed three of his eight pass attempts for 40 yards.

Lenape Valley previously posted wins against Kittatinny and Glen Ridge. Its one loss was to Mountain Lakes.

Sparta crushed, 41-0

Sparta High School remains win-less after playing three games this season.

The Spartans were shut out, 41-0, by Ramapo there Thursday night, Sept. 14.

Sparta earlier lost to Lakeland and Vernon.

Kittatinny Regional High School fell to Hanover Park, 6-0, on Thursday night. Its record is now 1-2.

The Hornets, who are undefeated so far this season, made the only touchdown of the game in the fourth quarter.

Next week’s match-ups:

• Lenape Valley will play at Vernon at 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 22.

• Sparta will play at West Morris at 7:30 p.m. Friday.

• Kittatinny will play Newton at home at 7 p.m. Friday.