Football roundup: Newton beats Kittatinny

Newton moved to the top of the American Blue division of the SFC with a win over Kittatinny, 26-6, there Saturday, Oct. 19.

The Braves’ record is 4-1 in division play while High Point is 3-1, although the Wildcats have an overall record of 7-1.

Anthony Tudda and Nick Kurlko each made a touchdown for Newton (5-2) in the first quarter.

Evan Cotter scored on a 52-yard run in the second quarter, and Hunter Wolfe made a touchdown on a 42-yard pass from Matt Ellsworth in the fourth quarter.

Brady Bollette kicked two extra points.

Niko Martinez posted the only score for the Cougars (3-4) on a 28-yard pass from Jack Brex in the fourth quarter.

Ellsworth complete three of five pass attempts for a total of 78 yards.

Kurilko rushed for 118 yards in the game, followed by Tudda with 114 and Cotter with 112.

High Point wins

High Point defeated Sussex Tech, 47-22, there Oct. 19.

No statistics were available for the game.

The Wildcats’ record is 7-1 for the season, while the Mustangs are 3-4.

Sparta wins

Sparta defeated West Milford, 42-14, there Oct. 18.

The Spartans (6-1) are at the top of the Patriot Red division of the SFC, followed by the Highlanders (5-3).

Brady Shagawat and Christian Brevig made touchdowns on passes of 75 and 42 yards, respectively, from Sparta quarterback Shane Hoover in the first quarter.

Brevig made another touchdown on a 14-yard pass from Hoover and Jace Stiansen scored on a run in the second quarter.

Stone Herbison and Anthony Settembre each made a touchdown for Sparta in the fourth quarter.

Brody Tanyeri kicked six extra points for the Spartans.

Aydin Deane and Chase Tyburczy each made a touchdown for West Milford, and Braden Amundson kicked two extra points.

Tyburczy’s score was on a 75-yard run; his rushing yardage totaled 85 for the game.

Hoover completed 17 of 27 pass attempts for a total of 302 yards.

Deane completed seven of 29 pass attempts for a total of 40 yards. Brevig had a total of 101 yards receiving.

Lenape Valley wins

Lenape Valley defeated Hackettstown, 53-32, there Friday, Oct. 18.

Kevin Giusti made five touchdowns for the Patriots (3-5) and Ben Suminski, Tanner Gaboda and Tyler Brennan each scored one.

Giusti rushed for 351 yards in the game.

Gaboda completed four of five pass attempts for a total of 76 yards.

No statistics for Hackettstown were available.

Wallkill Valley loses

Wallkill Valley lost to Boonton, 17-7, at home Oct. 19.

No statistics were available for the game.

Boonton (6-2) and Wallkill Valley (5-3) are both 4-1 against opponents in the National Blue division of the SFC.

Hopatcong loses

Hopatcong remains winless this season as it was shut out by Whippany Park, 29-0, at home Thursday, Oct. 17.

No statistics were available for the game.

The Chiefs’ record is 0-8 while Whippany Park is 3-4.

Games next week

• High Point will play Whippany Park at home 6:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 25.

• Sparta will play Jefferson at home at 7 p.m. Oct. 25.

• Vernon will play West Milford at home at 6:30 p.m. Oct. 25.

• Newton will play Mountain Lakes at home at 7 p.m. Oct. 25.

• Kittatinny will play at Dover at 7 p.m. Oct. 25.

• Lenape Valley will play Wallkill Valley at home at 7 p.m. Oct. 25.

• Sussex Tech will play at Pequannock at 6:30 p.m. Oct. 25.

• Hopatcong will play at Parsippany at 7 p.m. Oct. 25.

• Pope John will play at St. Peter’s Prep at 7 p.m. Oct. 25.