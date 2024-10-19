Football roundup: Newton beats Kittatinny

Newton moved to the top of the American Blue division of the SFC with a win over Kittatinny, 26-6, there Saturday, Oct. 19.
The Braves’ record is 4-1 in division play while High Point is 3-1, although the Wildcats have an overall record of 7-1.
Anthony Tudda and Nick Kurlko each made a touchdown for Newton (5-2) in the first quarter.
Evan Cotter scored on a 52-yard run in the second quarter, and Hunter Wolfe made a touchdown on a 42-yard pass from Matt Ellsworth in the fourth quarter.
Brady Bollette kicked two extra points.
Niko Martinez posted the only score for the Cougars (3-4) on a 28-yard pass from Jack Brex in the fourth quarter.
Ellsworth complete three of five pass attempts for a total of 78 yards.
Kurilko rushed for 118 yards in the game, followed by Tudda with 114 and Cotter with 112.
High Point wins
High Point defeated Sussex Tech, 47-22, there Oct. 19.
No statistics were available for the game.
The Wildcats’ record is 7-1 for the season, while the Mustangs are 3-4.
Sparta wins
Sparta defeated West Milford, 42-14, there Oct. 18.
The Spartans (6-1) are at the top of the Patriot Red division of the SFC, followed by the Highlanders (5-3).
Brady Shagawat and Christian Brevig made touchdowns on passes of 75 and 42 yards, respectively, from Sparta quarterback Shane Hoover in the first quarter.
Brevig made another touchdown on a 14-yard pass from Hoover and Jace Stiansen scored on a run in the second quarter.
Stone Herbison and Anthony Settembre each made a touchdown for Sparta in the fourth quarter.
Brody Tanyeri kicked six extra points for the Spartans.
Aydin Deane and Chase Tyburczy each made a touchdown for West Milford, and Braden Amundson kicked two extra points.
Tyburczy’s score was on a 75-yard run; his rushing yardage totaled 85 for the game.
Hoover completed 17 of 27 pass attempts for a total of 302 yards.
Deane completed seven of 29 pass attempts for a total of 40 yards. Brevig had a total of 101 yards receiving.
Lenape Valley wins
Lenape Valley defeated Hackettstown, 53-32, there Friday, Oct. 18.
Kevin Giusti made five touchdowns for the Patriots (3-5) and Ben Suminski, Tanner Gaboda and Tyler Brennan each scored one.
Giusti rushed for 351 yards in the game.
Gaboda completed four of five pass attempts for a total of 76 yards.
No statistics for Hackettstown were available.
Wallkill Valley loses
Wallkill Valley lost to Boonton, 17-7, at home Oct. 19.
Boonton (6-2) and Wallkill Valley (5-3) are both 4-1 against opponents in the National Blue division of the SFC.
Hopatcong loses
Hopatcong remains winless this season as it was shut out by Whippany Park, 29-0, at home Thursday, Oct. 17.
The Chiefs’ record is 0-8 while Whippany Park is 3-4.
Games next week
• High Point will play Whippany Park at home 6:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 25.
• Sparta will play Jefferson at home at 7 p.m. Oct. 25.
• Vernon will play West Milford at home at 6:30 p.m. Oct. 25.
• Newton will play Mountain Lakes at home at 7 p.m. Oct. 25.
• Kittatinny will play at Dover at 7 p.m. Oct. 25.
• Lenape Valley will play Wallkill Valley at home at 7 p.m. Oct. 25.
• Sussex Tech will play at Pequannock at 6:30 p.m. Oct. 25.
• Hopatcong will play at Parsippany at 7 p.m. Oct. 25.
• Pope John will play at St. Peter’s Prep at 7 p.m. Oct. 25.