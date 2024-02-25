Free cabaret show Thursday at SCCC

Sussex County Community College’s student theater club will present “Love is in the Air,” a free cabaret show, at 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 29.

The Performing Arts Guild’s show will feature songs about love. It will be performed at the Student Community Center Theater in Building D at the college, 1 College Hill Road, Newton.

Isabella Cruz of Vernon, a recent graduate of SCCC’s musical theater program, is directing and performing in the cabaret. She is president of the guild.

Other performers include Brandon Todd of Franklin, Chris Flatt of Hamburg, Cesar Arana of Hopatcong, Dana Nigro and Leo Watson of Stillwater, Sky Sobieski of Sparta, Aurelia Shanga of Mount Olive and Hannah Bush of Dingmans Ferry, Pa.

“One of the advantages of attending Sussex County Community College is the opportunity for students to put their skills into practice by joining clubs,” said Jason Rodriquez, coordinator of student engagement and inclusion and campus life.

“First- and second-year students can run a cabaret rather than having to wait until senior year in many four-year institutions. The Performing Arts Guild is an extension of the Theater Department. After performing in the fall show, several students wanted to continue performing and they revised the club.”

This is the guild’s second student-run cabaret.

The college’s Theater Department will present “Arsenic and Old Lace” on April 25, 26 and 27 and May 3 and 4 at the Performing Arts Center. Tickets may be purchased online at https://sussex.simpletix.com/

To learn more about the SCCC visual and performing arts programs and activities on campus, go to www.sussex.edu or attend an open house from 9 a.m. to noon April 20.