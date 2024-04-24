Free Family Health Expo today in Newton

Fun, interactive activities for parents and children will be available at a Family Health Expo from 4 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, April 24.

The expo, which is free and open to the public, is hosted by Project Self-Sufficiency, 127 Mill St., Newton.

Representatives of local health organizations will be on hand to discuss resources for the health and well-being of children and families.

Presentations will be offered about adverse childhood experiences, child abuse prevention, the stages of appropriate childhood development, breast health and positive parenting techniques.

The Newton Volunteer First Aid & Rescue Squad will offer ambulance tours for kids.

Blood pressure checks will be administered by the Sussex County Office of Public Health Nursing.

One family in attendance will be randomly selected to receive a $100 gift card towards the purchase of groceries.

Pizza will be provided for all attendees.

For information. go online to www.projectselfsufficiency.org