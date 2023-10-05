Free health fair planned today

Interactive activities for parents and children will be available at a free health fair from 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 5 at 127 Mill St., Newton.

The fair, “Harvest Your Health,” is free and open to the public. It is hosted by Project Self-Sufficiency in partnership with the Sussex County Mental Health Task Force.

Representatives from local health organizations will be on hand to discuss resources for the health and well-being of children and families.

There also will be presentations about adverse childhood experiences, child abuse prevention, the stages of appropriate childhood development and positive parenting techniques.

Blood pressure checks will be administered by the Sussex County Office of Public Health Nursing.

One family in attendance will be randomly selected to receive a $100 gift card toward the purchase of groceries.

For information, go online to www.projectselfsufficiency.org