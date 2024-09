The Sussex County Hunger Coalition will hold a free Produce Market from 4 to5 p.m. Monday, Sept. 9 at the Franklin Pond Pavilion, 6 Cork Hill Road.

Bring bags. Produce will be available while supplies last.

No registration or documentation is required to attend.

The produce is provided by LocalShare and farmers who donated their surplus food as well as the volunteers who gleaned it.

To volunteer, sign up on the LocalShareNJ app or email Daisy at daisy@foodshedalliance.org