Free shows this week at SCCC

Students will perform songs, a one-act play, a staged reading, scenes and monologues during the Sussex County Community College (SCCC) Theater Arts Student Showcase on Tuesday, Dec. 19.

The free show will begin at 6:30 p.m. at the college’s Performing Arts Center (PAC), 1 College Hill Road, Newton.

The students are in the SCCC theater program and the Performing Arts Guild.

The showcase will feature the one-act play “Overtones” by Alice Gerstenberg performed by the Performing and Production class taught by Professor Allison Ognibene.

“Overtones” gives voice to the suppressed yearnings of women in the early 20th century. It is considered the earliest example of a play that dramatizes the unconscious on stage.

The SCCC Acting Class taught by Professor Stephen Davis will highlight the third act of the acclaimed Pulitzer Prize-winning play “Our Town” by Thornton Wilder.

Students also will perform monologues from “Spoon River Anthology” by Edgar Lee Masters.

Members of the Performing Arts Guild, a student club, will sing Broadway songs throughout the show.

Audiences will be treated to a preview of their show, scheduled for 7 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 20. It will be at the college’s PAC along with the SCCC Fine Arts Club’s display of student-made artwork in the atrium of the PAC.

The Performing Arts Guild also will hold a bake sale fundraiser during the Dec. 20 show.