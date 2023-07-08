Free summer program for children

Children ages 4-8 are invited to participate in Project Self-Sufficiency’s “Going to the Farm” program.

The program is from Monday, July 17 to Friday, July 21 at the nonprofit’s Community Education Center, 127 Mill St., Newton.

Project Vacation is a program of the Journey Family Success Center at Project Self-Sufficiency.

Children will participate in activities, games, crafts and presentations by special guests to explore the plants, animals and responsibilities associated with working on a farm.

The free program is open to the public from 9 a.m. to noon. Advanced registration is required.

To register or to find out about the summer activities for families at Project Self-Sufficiency, call 973-940-3500 or 844-807-3500.

Additional information available online at www.projectselfsufficiency.org