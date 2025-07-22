Funds to replace 3 bridges in county

Three Sussex County bridges are among 38 statewide that received grants totaling $44 million for replacement or repairs.

“To ensure New Jersey has a safe, modern and efficient transportation system, we must continue to invest in local infrastructure,” Gov. Phil Murphy said.

“The Local Bridges Fund provides counties with the necessary resources to make critical bridge improvements while taking the pressure off local property taxes.”

The fund will provide $975,584 for replacement of a bridge that carries County Road 622 (Newton‐Swartswood Road) over Swartswood Creek in Stillwater. Another $250,000 will be used to replace a bridge that carries Mudtown Road over Clove Brook in Wantage. And $254,086 will go to replace a bridge that carries County Road 521 (Stillwater Road) over Swartswood Creek in Stillwater.

The Local Bridges Fund is funded through the New Jersey Transportation Trust Fund.

Every county receives $1 million, and additional funding is allotted based on a formula that considers the total bridge deck area in the county and the amount of deck area in poor condition in the county.

The grants focus on the repair, reconstruction and replacement of bridges with the greatest structural deficiencies.

Since its creation in 2009, 590 bridges have been improved through Local Bridges Fund grants.