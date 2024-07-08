Giro del Cielo Road Race to be held Sunday

The 2024 Giro del Cielo Road Race will be held Sunday, July 14 in Branchville.

The race, organized by Skylands Cycling, also will be the New Jersey State Championship Road Race this year.

It features an all-new course, which will be a rolling 8.8-mile loop.

All categories are limited to 100 riders except Cat 4/5 races, which are limited to 75.

Start times range from 8 a.m. to 12:20 p.m. depending on category.

Fees are $45 before Friday, July 5 and $50 before 11:59 p.m. Friday, July 12. Register online at bikereg.com/giro-del-cielo

The start and finish, registration and parking are at Frankford Park, 306 Wantage Ave., Branchville.

For information, send email to race director Wayne Lumkong at wayne@SkylandsCycling.com or call 973-271-2727.