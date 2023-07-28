Grammy winners on local stages

It’s another outstanding week of music in Sussex County.

Starting at 6 p.m. Friday, July 28, Brian McLoughlin will mesmerize the audience with his captivating acoustic tunes at the Lafayette House, 75 Route 15.

At the Stanhope House, 45 Main St., Travis Reid Ball will take the stage from 7 to 11 p.m. to perform his Americana and alt-country tunes. Tickets for the show are available for $10 in advance or $15 at the door.

To hear an electrifying performance by rock band Dirty Bastardz, head to the Alibi Beach Bar & Grill, 172 Lackawanna Drive, Stanhope, at 6:30 p.m.

Or spend the night soaking in the serene surroundings of Sparta’s Dykstra Park, 4 Mohawk Ave., from 7 to 10 p.m. Prepare to be amazed by the Rachel Z Trio, led by Grammy-winning artist Rachel Z; this electronic alt-jazz rock group will take you on a musical journey. Having led 13 albums and toured alongside esteemed musicians, such as Terri Lyne Carrington, Al Di Meola and Regina Carter, Rachel Z brings a wealth of experience and artistry to the stage.

Meanwhile, at Krogh’s Restaurant & Brew Pub, 23 White Deer Plaza, Sparta, Jason Kundrath will entertain the audience with his vibrant rock and Americana music. Kundrath will showcase both originals and covers from the 1970s to the ‘90s, creating a nostalgic atmosphere from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m.

To hear a performance by the delightful acoustic duo Kobi & Al, visit Brick & Brew, 27 Route 23, Franklin, starting at 8 p.m.

For a memorable evening of legendary hits, head to the Newton Theatre, 234 Spring St., to see Rickie Lee Jones. As a two-time Grammy Award winner, Jones is known for her soulful voice and timeless hits. Be prepared to be swept away by her mesmerizing performance, featuring a mix of new sounds and beloved favorites. The show begins at 8 p.m., and tickets are available online at https://skypac.org/rickie-lee-jones/ starting at $44.

While you’re doing your weekly shopping at the Sparta Farmers Market, 89 S. Sparta Ave., on Saturday, July 29, listen to the sounds of Richard Meier starting at 10 a.m.

Later, singer Bronwen Yoncak will grace the stage at the Alibi at 6 p.m.

At the Lafayette House, Mauro Melleno and his keys will delight the audience starting at 6 p.m.

From 7 to 11 p.m. at the Stanhope House, prepare for an exhilarating night of alt-rock with Samsara and metal with Batardane. Tickets for the show are available for $10 in advance or $15 at the door.

Sip your favorite spirits at Milk Street Distillery, 1 Milk St., Branchville, while North O’ Nashville creates the soundtrack of your evening. Starting at 7 p.m., this band will cover your country favorites, from classics by John Denver and Garth Brooks to modern hit-makers, such as Luke Combs and the Zac Brown Band.

At Hef’s Hut Bar and Grill, 414 County Road 517, Vernon, Free Shrimp will be serving up classic rock ‘n’ roll hits starting at 8 p.m. Get ready to dance and sing along to your favorite tunes.

For more country, visit Brick & Brew at 8 p.m, where Country Comfort will bring a high-energy show.

At O’Reilly’s Pub & Grill, 271 Spring St., Newton, Rich Ortiz will serenade the audience with his mesmerizing solo acoustic performance starting at 9 p.m.

On Sunday, July 30, head to the Krogh’s Nest to immerse yourself in the smooth jazz melodies of Bob Wylde from 1 to 4 p.m.

At 4 p.m, the Alibi will host singer-songwriter Erika Sherger to play her melodic tunes.

On Thursday, August 3, Geoff Doubleday will play Krogh’s from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. Born and raised in Sparta, Doubleday is a singer-songwriter known for his invigorating rock, jam folk and pop stylings.

Meanwhile, Clay Melton will perform from 7 to 11 p.m. at the Stanhope House. Despite his young age, this Louisiana-born rocker has made a name for himself with his captivating raspy vocals and blistering guitar skills. Tickets for the show are available for $15 in advance or $20 at the door.