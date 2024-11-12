Guitar masters on local stages

Friday, Nov. 15

Start your evening at 6 p.m. with DnA’s upbeat singer-songwriter set at the Lafayette House, 75 Route 15.

Local talent Don Elliker brings his Americana and bluegrass finger-style guitar to Krogh’s Restaurant & Brew Pub, 23 White Deer Plaza, Sparta, at 6:30 p.m.

Paul Derin spins vinyl in his Booze & Grooves show at 7 p.m. at Milk Street Distillery, 1 Milk St., Branchville.

The sister duo the Geuther Girls lights up Brick & Brew, 27 Route 23, Franklin, with pop-country favorites also at 7 p.m.

The I-287 Classic Rock Duo rocks McQ’s Pub at Lake Lenape, 165 Andover Sparta Road, Newton, at the same time.

Saturday, Nov. 16

Begin your day with Maribyrd’s acoustic melodies at 10 a.m. at the Sparta Farmers Market, 89 S Sparta Ave.

Mauro Melleno brings his folk and classic rock piano stylings to the stage at Angry Erik Brewing, 2 Camre Drive, Newton, at 4 p.m.

Catch Parachute Adams’ “TrOutlaw Country” mix of Americana, old and new country, folk and rock at the Lafayette House, starting at 6 p.m.

The Black Radish Trio brings a blend of reggae, blues, funk, rock and soul to Milk Street Distillery at 7 p.m.

Cat Treats grooves at McQ’s Pub and Lunch Hour Six Pack rocks Brick & Brew with classic and ’90s rock hits, also at 7 p.m.

Legendary neo-classical guitarist Yngwie Malmsteen headlines at the Newton Theatre, 234 Spring St., at 8 p.m., showcasing his unparalleled technique and rich compositions inspired by such classical greats as Bach and Paganini. Known for his high-speed arpeggios and dramatic showmanship, he promises an unforgettable night of guitar mastery. Tickets may be purchased online at skypac.org

For a night cap, Chris Perelli takes the stage at 9 p.m. at O’Reilly’s Pub, 271 Spring St., Newton.

Sunday, Nov. 17

Catch Tom Carpenter’s acoustic rock at 2:30 p.m. at Angry Erik Brewing.

Melvin Seals & JGB bring their high-energy jam music to the Newton Theatre at 7 p.m. Known as the “Master of the Universe” for his soulful, dynamic style as longtime organist for the Jerry Garcia Band, Seals will lead his talented lineup in a blend of blues, funk, rock and psychedelic flair that keeps audiences dancing and captivated.

Wednesday, Nov. 20

Danny C’s Concert Series featuring Blame It on the Girl, an New Jersey party rock band, begins at 4:30 p.m. at Blue Arrow Farm, 86 Glenwood Road, Pine Island, N.Y.

At 5 p.m., catch singer-songwriter Sean Henry performing at McQ’s Pub.

Ray Sikora’s Karaoke Night returns to the Homestead Rest, 294 N. Church Road, Sparta, at 6:30 p.m. for an evening of singing and fun.

Thursday, Nov. 21

Enjoy open mic night at 6 p.m. at the Homestead Rest. Sign-ups begin at 5:30 p.m.

Also at 6 p.m., Rich Ortiz leads the music at McQ’s Pub during its open mic night.

At 6:30 p.m., head to Krogh’s for a performance by Gabe Parsons, a folk-rock singer-songwriter from Hopewell Valley. He is known for his intimate and reflective style influenced by his time in both New Jersey and New Orleans. Parsons is touring solo and performing songs from his upcoming fourth LP.

Send information to Stefani at themicnj@gmail.com