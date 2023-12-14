Hackettstown to host New Year’s Eve event

Hackettstown, its Police Department, the Hackettstown Business Improvement District and local businesses will be host the town’s first New Year’s Eve Celebration.

The event will include a countdown with the help of an M&M lentil drop at midnight.

In addition, there will be a DJ, free giveaways, cheerleaders and activities offered by participating businesses.

“Mark your calendars because on December 31, 2023, Hackettstown will come together to ring in the new year,” said police Lt. Darren Tynan.

“This free event is open to all, and we can’t wait to share this memorable night with you. It is sure to be the highlight of the holiday season.”

Mayor Jerry DiMaio said, “It’s very exciting to be able to have our residents and visitors come together to witness the largest M&M ever falling from the sky to ring in the new year.

The festivities will take place in the heart of Hackettstown at the intersection of Main Street and Grand Avenue from 9 p.m. to 12:30 a.m.

Hackettstown Business Improvement District executive director Laurie Rapisardi said the district “could not be more excited to be co-hosting the first-ever Hackettstown NYE event.”

“We are looking forward to welcoming many visitors to Hackettstown with hopes that they will support our local businesses that evening. We cannot wait to celebrate with everyone!”

Centenary University president Dale Caldwell said, “I am excited about this New Year celebration because it will bring well-deserved attention to Hackettstown, one of the most amazing places in New Jersey!”

Bob Adams, president of the Hackettstown and Newton Medical Centers, said, “All of us at Atlantic Health System’s Hackettstown Medical Center are excited to support and participate in the town’s inaugural New Year’s Eve Celebration.

“We look forward to ringing in the new year at this special event that brings together family, friends and neighbors.”

Warren County Commissioner Director Lori Ciesla said, ”I’m thrilled to hear about the exciting new experiences that Mars Incorporated is bringing to Hackettstown. Thanks to their corporate partnership, the hard work of the Hackettstown BID, and the support and dedication of Hackettstown’s leaders over the years, Hackettstown is a great place to come for dinner, visit a brewery, or participate in beloved festivals and events.”

County Commissioner James R. Kern III said, ”Over the past decade, Hackettstown has become a destination not only for residents of Warren County, but our whole state and region. From their top-ranked restaurants to popular breweries, Hackettstown has something for everyone. This new event promises to be an exciting way to ring in the new year. Warren County is lucky to be home to Mars Incorporated and appreciate their continued partnership.

For information, go online to www.hackettstownpd.net or www.hackettstownbid.com