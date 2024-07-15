‘Hairspray’ onstage this weekend and next

Drama Geek Studios will present “Hairspray, the Broadway Musical” on July 19-21 and 26-28 at the historic Crescent Theater, 74 Main St., Sussex.

The musical, with a book by Mark O’Donnell and Thomas Meehan, music by Marc Shaiman, and lyrics by Scott Wittman and Marc Shaiman, is based on the cult classic movie by John Waters.

Shows are at 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and at 3 p.m. Sundays.

Tickets are $22 for adults, $17 for students age 17 and younger, and $15 for senior citizens age 65 and older.

Buy them online at dramageekstudios.ticketleap.com. Tickets also will be available at the door.

“Hairspray,” winner of eight Tony Awards, including Best Musical, is set in 1962 in Baltimore. The lovable plus-size teen, Tracy Turnblad, has only one desire: to dance on the popular “Corny Collins Show.” When her dream comes true, Tracy is transformed from social outcast to sudden star.

“We think it is a very relevant show for the times that we live in with our current social climate and it’s a show that the audience can enjoy and escape for a few hours because it has toe-tapping songs and show-stopping dances that will grab your attention immediately,” said co-music directors Sam Garcia and Jon Lindeblad.

The cast has performers from ages 8 to 45 with varying degrees of experience from Sussex, Morris, Bergen and Passaic counties.

“It has been a pleasure to work with such talented, like-minded individuals. This show has attracted performers from so many walks of life and locales, it’s amazing,” said producer and costumer Kayla D’Angelo.

The Crescent Theater is a nonprofit organization and is available for rental.