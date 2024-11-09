High Point defeated in sectional semifinal

High Point fell to top seed Glen Rock, 35-18, in the semifinal round of the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association (NJSIAA) North Jersey, Section 2, Group 2 Tournament there Friday, Nov. 8.

The Rangers, who were seeded fourth in the state sectional tournament, ended the season with a 9-2 record.

They tied for first place in the SFC American Blue Division with Newton, the only other team that beat them this season.

Glen Rock (9-1) will play Hanover Park (9-1) in the final at 6 p.m. Friday, Nov. 15 at home.

On Friday, Jerron Martress made two touchdowns in the second quarter for High Point and Slade Muller added another in the fourth quarter.

Nick Atme made three touchdowns for Glen Rock and John Iachetti and Mike Flaccavento each made one. Flaccavento also kicked five extra points.

High Point quarterback John Elko completed 14 of 28 pass attempts for a total of 133 yards.

Martress rushed for 102 yards and Elko for 86.

Muller caught five passes for a total of 82 yards.

Atme completed 10 of 21 pass attempts for a total 188 yards for Glen Rock. He also rushed for 101 yards, including a 63-yard run for a touchdown.

Flaccavento caught four passes for a total of 132 yards. They included a 60-yard touchdown pass from Atme.

Pope John wins

Pope John defeated Camden Catholic, 42-7, in the NJSIAA Non-Public, Group B Tournament at home Saturday, Nov. 9.

The sixth-seeded Lions (3-7) will face third seed Paramus Catholic (4-6) in the quarterfinal round there at 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 15. They lost to that team, 49-29, on Sept. 7.

Camden Catholic (9-1) was seeded 11th.

No details about the game Saturday were available.