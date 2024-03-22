Hike today to benefit SCAHC

A hike to benefit the Sussex County Arts & Heritage Council (SCAHC) will be held Friday, March 22.

The hike, guided by Jeff Stoveken, will go from the Palisade Cliffs to the water’s edge to view the Cornerstone of New Jersey.

Stoveken created Sussex County Excursions to provide tours of Sussex County and the surrounding area from a historical point of view. He also served on the SCAHC council in 2014.

The hike will depart from the Palisades International State Park State Line Lookout parking lot in Rockleigh at 10 a.m.

Hikers should expect to arrive at the cornerstone about noon when the sun is shining directly on it. The hike tour is about 4 miles and will take about hour hours with opportunities to stop for photos and take in the scenery.

Donations of at least $25 per person are requested.

If the hike is rained out, it will take place on the next sunny Friday.

For information, call 973-383-0027.

Upcoming SCAHC classes:

• Easter Egg Glass Class: 3 to 5 p.m. Friday, March 22. Marcelle Rollinger will teach how to make Easter eggs or crosses. Limited number of seats. $35 for members and veterans, $40 for nonmembers.

• Acrylic Pour Class: 6:30-8:30 p.m. Friday, April 12. Painters apply acrylic paint in puddles, pools, and a series of patterns and colors to form interesting designs. This class is child-friendly. Note: Acrylic paint will not come out of clothes, and this is a messy medium. $35 for members and veterans, $40 for nonmembers.

• Mother’s Day Glass Class: 3 to 5 p.m. Friday, April 26. Marcelle Rollinger will teach Sun Catcher glass. Limited seats because of space restrictions in the gallery. $35 for members and veterans, $40 for nonmembers.