Hill Family Night is tonight at Newton museum

The Sussex County Historical Society hosts Hill Family Night at 7 p.m. Friday, April 12 at the Hill Memorial Museum, 82 Main St., Newton.

Hear about Joshua Hill, who donated money for the Hill Fountain on the north side of Newton Green and gave $15,000 in 1915 to build the museum, and Luther Hill Jr., who was Sussex County Superintendent of Schools from 1876 to 1902, then later propagated the sweet corn named for him.

Free packets of Luther Hill sweet corn seeds will be available.

The program is free and open to the public.