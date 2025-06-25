Homer named SCCC president

The Sussex County Community College (SCCC) board of trustees unanimously appointed Cory Homer as the college’s next president at its meeting Tuesday, June 24.

Homer has been interim president since Jan. 17, when the board accepted Jon Connolly’s resignation.

Connolly was accused of using intimidation tactics and questionable budgetary practices as SCCC’s president. He repeatedly denied those allegations.

“Dr. Homer’s student-centered leadership has not only stabilized enrollment but also elevated the college’s reputation for access and excellence,” said Herb Yardley, chairman of the board. “He is a trusted leader with a clear vision for the future of the college.”

Homer said, “I am honored by the board’s confidence in me. It’s a privilege to serve a college so deeply rooted in student success and community impact.

“I look forward to continuing our mission of providing accessible, affordable and forward-thinking education for Sussex County and beyond.”

At SCCC since 2014

Homer joined SCCC in 2014 as associate director of institutional research after earning a master’s in clinical psychology from Marywood University.

In 2021, he completed his doctorate in psychology from Grand Canyon University, with a focus on integrating psychology, technology and learning.

Before becoming interim president, he was vice president of student success and institutional effectiveness. In that role, he helped establish the Skylands Research Institute.

He also led the Strategic Enrollment Group, helping to shape enrollment policies, and served as a peer evaluator for the Middle States Commission on Higher Education.

Homer is a native of Matamoras, Pa., where he serves as mayor and vice president and dive captain for the Westfall Township Volunteer Fire Department. He is a past president of the Delaware Valley School District Board of Education.