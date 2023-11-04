Household hazardous waste collection today

The Sussex County Municipal Utilities Authority is hosting a household hazardous waste drop-off event for county residents from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 4.

Many household products contain hazardous components. They include oil-based paints, stains and varnishes, paint thinners, pesticides and herbicides, pool chemicals, household cleaners, and aerosol spray products. These “household hazardous wastes” require proper disposal to protect the county’s health and environment.

Accepted hazardous materials for the event are listed online at www.scmua.org

The SCMUA holds household hazardous waste collections in the spring and fall at its solid waste/recycling facility, 34 Route 94, Lafayette. Participation is limited to county residents only.

No registration is required, and the event will be held rain or shine.

Residents may bring up to 100 pounds or 10 gallons of hazardous waste free of charge. Scale charges will apply to larger quantities. No businesses may attend.

Latex paint, motor oil, antifreeze, asbestos and certain other materials are not accepted during the household hazardous waste collections but may be brought to the SCMUA on normal business days.

For information, call 973-579-6998.