Humans, pets turn out for Pet Lovers Fest

Pet lovers converged on the Shoppes at Lafayette on Saturday, May 6 for festivities that included live music, food trucks, tips on pet training, organic pet foods, pet adoptions and more.

Pet Lovers Fest, benefiting Father John’s Animal House in Sparta, attracted as many as 1,000 people, shelter director Garret Barcheski said in a video posted Sunday, May 7 on Facebook.

Among the vendors there were Enjoy Your Dog dog training classes, Living Pawsitively pet shop and Dogs of Conservation, which encourages owners and their dogs to get outside and hike trails.

Ollie the hound mix, a therapy dog with Creature Comfort Pet Therapy, greeted visitors. His favorite food is French fries, favorite pastime is sitting on people and favorite trick is doing the wave.

Forty dogs competed in a peanut butter-eating contest, which went four rounds with tight competition between the favorites.

Games of human and canine Twister and corn hole kept the crowds entertained.

Cats were not to be outdone. In the Village Hall, humans took a yoga class while a bevy of kittens romped among them.

Later, seven of the 10 kittens in the class were scheduled to be adopted, Barcheski said.