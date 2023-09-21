International art exhibit opens today

The Sussex County Arts & Heritage Council (SCAHC) will sponsor an inaugural International and Global Perspectives Juried Exhibition in its gallery, 133 Spring St., Newton.

The exhibition will be on view to the public from Thursday, Sept. 21 through Thursday, Oct. 19.

An artist reception will be at 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 30 in the gallery, with accompaniment by two cultural musicians from the Folklife Center of Northern New Jersey.

The executive director’s aim for the exhibition originated from the concept that a global perspective is a comprehensive lens through which you see the world around you. A global mindset celebrates the idea that we are all interconnected even within our distinctive cultures and ethnicities.

For information, go online to www.scahc.org

Funding of the SCAHC has been made available in part by the New Jersey State Council on the Arts/Department of State, a Partner Agency of the National Endowment for the Arts, through the State/County Partnership Block Grant Program, as administered by the SCAHC.

Additional funding has been available in part by the New Jersey Historical Commission through the County History Partnership Program, as administered by the SCAHC. Partial funding provided by the Sussex County Board of County Commissioners.