Job fair today at Tomahawk Lake Waterpark

For its 72nd season, Tomahawk Lake Waterpark in Sparta offers more than 100 summer job positions.

Job fairs are scheduled from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, April 13 and from 1 to 5 p.m. Thursday, May 9 at the waterpark, 155 Tomahawk Trail.

Available jobs include lifeguards, guest service and office assistants, waterslide dispatchers, souvenir retail associates, ticket sales and admission attendants, boat attendants, food service, parking attendants, passenger boat drivers, environmental park services and custodial, maintenance and landscaping, and security personnel.

Applicants must be 14 or older and available to work weekends and holidays with reliable transportation.

Adults, college and high school students, teachers and senior citizens are welcome. Many positions require no experience.

Please bring two original forms of ID, including a photo ID.

Send email to contacttklake@gmail.com or call 914-850-0296 to set up an interview.