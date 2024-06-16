Juneteenth celebration today in Newton

H3AL, a Black advocacy group founded in Newton, will host its fourth annual community Juneteenth celebration from 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday June 16.

The event, which commemorates the end of slavery in the United States, will be held at Memory Park in Newton.

H3AL (Highlighting Equality & Equity through Education, Advocacy & Love) emerged from the peaceful protests organized throughout Sussex County after the killing of George Floyd in 2020. It was founded by organizers who saw the need for Black advocacy and a new approach to education and healing.

Since then, the group has organized events and provided support for families in crisis throughout Sussex County.

Earlier this year, H3AL was officially adopted under Norwescap, an anti-poverty organization that provides more than 50 programs and services for 30,000 low-income people a year.

The Juneteenth event will include speakers, performers, soul food, local vendors, the EPIC Art Gallery and child-friendly activities.

There will be a free raffle for the fathers in attendance.

All are invited to join in the celebration. For information, go online to h3al.network or send email to Brittany@h3al.network