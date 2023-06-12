Kean to hold telephone town hall meeting today

Rep. Tom Kean Jr., R-7, will hold his first telephone town hall meeting at 5:30 p.m. Monday, June 12.

The event was announced in an email sent Sunday night, June 11.

Democrats have been criticizing Kean for not holding any town hall meetings since he took office in January.

To participate in the phone meeting, register online at https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLScNxrPJ27XSh15qDbN4J59w7v4nbxbsKj3QHoJnNfKIylSqjw/viewform by 4 p.m.

For information, go online to https://kean.house.gov/www.kean.house.gov/townhall

The 7th District now includes all of Hunterdon and Warren counties and parts of Morris, Somerset, Sussex, and Union counties. The Sussex County towns in the district are Andover Borough, Byram, Fredon, Green Township, Hopatcong, Ogdensburg, Sparta, Stanhope, Stillwater and Walpack.