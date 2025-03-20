Kean to hold telephone town hall meeting Wednesday

Rep. Tom Kean Jr., R-7, will hold a telephone town hall meeting at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 26.

This is the first town hall that he has held in the 119th Congress.

In the previous Congress, which met in 2023 and 2024, he held 10 telephone town halls that reached more than 100,000 residents.

“Hearing from New Jerseyans about their priorities is my top focus in Congress,” Kean said. “I invite all constituents to join this telephone town hall, where I will give a detailed report on my work in Congress and take questions from the public on issues that matter most to our community.

“I look forward to engaging in meaningful conversations and hearing directly from you.”

Joining the meeting will be Audrey Lane, president of the Garden State Initiative, an organization dedicated to driving economic growth and prosperity in New Jersey.

She will highlight the significance of the state and local tax deduction for New Jersey residents.

To sign up for town hall, go online to docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLScyPWJgHRSkTSUEgv_nmGTBnEAn_6Zqwi467_qgwGVwKaZroA/viewform