Kindness Run to end today at High Point Monument

Three men will run the 196-mile distance from the southernmost point in New Jersey to the northernmost point to raise money for Dylan’s Wings of Change, a nonprofit that works with schools and organizations to inspire empathy and kindness in children and adults.

Ray Pinney, 64, of Boonton Township is organizing the run, which began Friday, April 19 at the Cape May Lighthouse and end at the High Point Monument in Wantage. The High Point Monument marks the highest elevation in the state.

It is estimated that the journey will take 64 hours and conclude in the evening hours of Sunday, April 21.

Pinney will be accompanied on the run by Anthony Certa of Toms River and Dave Maxwell of Netcong.

Two years ago, in April 2022, Pinney and Certa ran the same route but from north to south. They were joined by Maxwell for the last 50 miles after he heard about their run and was inspired to join.

“This is actually a bigger challenge than that run was because we will need to gain elevation from sea level to approximately 1,803 feet as we travel from south to north,” Pinney said.

He has named this run the New Jersey Kindness Run. “One of the lessons I took away from the first run was the power of kindness,” he said.

Not only is he asking for donations to Dylan’s Wings of Change, he also is asking people to perform a random act of kindness.

“I think it would be great if we can just inspire a few more extra acts of kindness in this world,” said Pinney.

Dylan’s Wings of Change is a nonprofit foundation dedicated to the memory of Dylan Hockley, one of the first-grade victims of the mass shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School on Dec. 14, 2012, in Connecticut.