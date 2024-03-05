LaCouture becomes chamber chairwoman

The Sussex County Chamber of Commerce’s 2024 chairwoman, Jamie LaCouture of Thorlabs, was introduced at its annual dinner Feb. 21.

LaCouture has been a member of the board of trustees since 2020. She also has served on the chamber’s Women in Business Committee.

Members of the board for 2024 are Perry Bonadies of Bear Brook Valley, Robert Boyle of Planet Networks, John Drake of Overcoat, Jackie Espinoza of JCP&L, Stephen Flynn of Atlantic Health-Newton Medical Center, Stan Kula of Sussex County Community College, Michael Richards of Sussex County Fairgrounds, Thomas Ryan of Laddey, Clark & Ryan, Deena Smith of First Hope Bank and Stuart Wagner of Mills & DeFilippis.

The dinner included a silent auction featuring several pieces of original art.

Providing entertainment were musicians of the New Sussex Symphony in Newton: Kathryn Chamberlain on violin, Chryselle Yang on viola and Loni Bach on cello.