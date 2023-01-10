Lakefront gem is rustic and magnificent

Rustic, rustic, rustic and totally magnificent, this Kittatinny Lake-front home has almost 2,766 square feet of living space.

Adorned with intricate stonework and wood mantels, the home also has oak and cedar logs as well as reclaimed barn wood, bringing home the idea of country living.

A spacious eat-in center island kitchen is perfect for hosting and entertaining. Recycled wine vats were constructed into kitchen cabinets. Leathered granite countertops and a travertine marble sink complete the kitchen’s elegance.

A great room further entertains guests with a wet bar and wine refrigerator.

Two definite bedrooms and a possible third could serve as a home office or den. The first-floor master bedroom dazzles with a new custom walk-in closet, full bath, sitting room, gas fireplace and, of course, lake views. An upstairs bedroom boasts a generous size and a full bath.

The home contains two gas fireplaces and a wood-burning fireplace.

A true nature paradise as a weekend getaway or year-round residence, this home is close to Stokes State Forest, within walking distance to the historic Appalachian Trail and a 20-minute drive to the Milford, Pa., town center.

Truly a rustic, classic beauty awaiting a new family.