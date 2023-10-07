‘Last Blast’ Food Truck and Music Festival canceled

The Sussex County “Last Blast” Food Truck and Music Festival, scheduled Saturday, Oct. 7 at the Sussex County Fairgrounds, has been canceled.

The Beverlees will perform from 11 a.m. to 2:15 p.m., followed by Millie’s Closet Band from 2:45 to 6 p.m.

The event is sponsored by the Sussex County Arts & Heritage Council.

Admission is $5, with children younger than 10 entering for free. Tickets will be available at the door or online at http://lastblast2023.eventbrite.com

Dogs on leashes are permitted and some will be available for adoption by Save the Satos. Guests may bring blankets, chairs and pop-up tents.

Outside food, drinks or coolers are not allowed. Bags are subject to search.